Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it said.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,138 during the day to 55,276, an official release said. Gujarat now has 14,170 active cases. The condition of 76 patients critical, it said.

At 236, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state, it said. Ahmedabad added 144 cases to its tally, taking the total count to 28,042. With four deaths, the toll in Ahmedabad district went up to 1,637, the release said.

Vadodara added 108 new cases in the day. Among other districts, Rajkot reported 96 new cases, Bhavnagar 48, Amreli 42, Kutch 32, Jamnagar 31, Gir Somnath 29, Gandhinagar 26, Morbi and Porbandar 25 each, and Bharuch and Surendranagar 20 each, it said.

Among 20 deceased, two fatalities occurred in Vadodara while one death each was reported from Amreli, Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Porbandar, Rajkot and Tapi, the department said. A total of 29,604 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, which comes at 455.44 tests per day per million.

10,17,234 samples have been tested in the state so far. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 72,120, new cases 1,056, deaths 2,674, discharged 55,276, active cases 14,170 and people tested so far 10,17,234.