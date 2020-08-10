Left Menu
Development News Edition

More items will be included in negative list of defence imports: Rajnath Singh

Singh, who digitally inaugurated two new projects at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata as part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Week' celebrations, said in a Facebook post later that the "week of self-reliance" will witness initiatives for modernisation and upgradation of defence facilities. The ban on import of 101 items is a big step towards an Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:02 IST
More items will be included in negative list of defence imports: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday asserted the ban on import of 101 types of military equipment is a big step towards making India self-reliant in defence production and more items will be added to the list soon. Singh, who digitally inaugurated two new projects at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata as part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Week' celebrations, said in a Facebook post later that the "week of self-reliance" will witness initiatives for modernisation and upgradation of defence facilities.

The ban on import of 101 items is a big step towards an Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). This list of negative items contains not only small items but weapon systems of high and critical technology. More such items will be added to this list shortly which will save crores of rupees in imports, he said in a Facebook post after the webinar. Singh said the central government has made several "timely and thoughtful" interventions during Covid-19 times like issuing negative list for import, increasing FDI limits and a separate budget for domestic capital procurement.

The Atmanirbharta Saptah (self-reliance week) will be a witness to initiatives pertaining to modernisation & up- gradation of facilities by DPSUs & OFB. As part of Atmanirbharta Saptah, the DPSUs & OFB are also organising a series of webinars covering all relevant topics including all stakeholders, he said. The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) are key to India's pursuit of enhancement of military capabilities.

In a major reform initiative to boost the domestic defence industry, Singh on Sunday announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft. A state-of-the-art indigenous underwater CNC Plasma Cutting Machine and a Modern Hull Block Fabrication Complex were digitally inaugurated by Singh at GRSE, a press statement said.

The CNC Plasma Cutting facility set up at a cost of Rs 4.14 crore will enhance the plate cutting capacity by 30% and the complex constructed at a cost of Rs 19 crore for hull block fabrication will enable concurrent construction of large-sized (40 Ton) hull blocks in a covered environment, it said. Both these facilities will go a long way in enhancing the production capacity of the shipyard, especially during the execution of the three major warship building projects comprising of 15 warships that GRSE is presently handling for the Indian Navy.

These include P17A Stealth Frigates, the ASW Shallow Water Craft and the Survey Vessels (Large), the statement said..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, 5 trapped - firefighters

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others were trapped, firefighters said.Photos from the scene showed a ...

Sri Lanka asks India to confirm wanted criminal's death

Sri Lanka has sent samples for the DNA verification to confirm if a criminal, wanted in several heinous crimes including killings, has died in India. Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who is believed to have fled to India, had undergone a...

PM for extensive use of innovative tech to improve flood forecast and warning system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the need for a better coordination between all the central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods. He also stressed on extensive use of innovative technologi...

Bihar flood situation remains grim, 74.40 lakh people affected in 16 districts

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday with 20,000 more people affected by the calamity in 16 districts in the past 24 hours, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said. The total number of flood-affected people in the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020