Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rise by 925 to 1,24,322; 46 die

The COVID-19 case count in Mumbai rose to 1,24,322 on Monday with addition of 925 new cases while the death toll went up to 6,842 with 46 more people succumbing to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 1,407 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 97,993.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 78 per cent, as per the BMC. The metropolis has only 19,190 active cases.

While the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city improved to 0.80 per cent, the doubling rate of cases stands at 87 days, it said. The BMC has so far tested more than 6.05 lakh samples.