Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

A Naxal was gunned down by security forces on Monday in the forest along the border of Kondagaon-Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh, an official said. A gunfight took place with the ultras at around 5 pm in the jungles near Sendurmeta village when District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were out on an operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The spot of the encounter is some 150 kilometres from the state capital Raipur. "After the encounter, we found the body of a male Naxal along with a .303 rifle and other materials. The search operation is continuing at the spot," he added.