Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Naxal couple arrested in Gadchiroli

Police on Monday arrested a senior naxal and his wife, both collectively carrying rewards of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, from forests in Gadchiroli district bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, officials said. Sharda Netam, who is carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh, has 47 serious offences registered against her, police said. Gadchiroli police had arrested 17 senior cadres since 2019, it said..

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:30 IST
Maha: Naxal couple arrested in Gadchiroli

Police on Monday arrested a senior naxal and his wife, both collectively carrying rewards of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, from forests in Gadchiroli district bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, officials said. The naxal, identified as Yashwant alias Dayaram Boga (35), was working as a member of the divisional committe of Tipagadh Dalam while his wife Sharda alias Sumitra Netam (32) is an active cadre who has a string of cases pending against her, Gadchiroli Police said in a release.

Boga had joined Tipagadh dalam in 2009 and was currently working as a member of its divisional committee, it said. "He was involved in about 35 police-naxal encounters and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head. Boga has 87 cases of serious nature pending against him at various police stations in Gadchiroli district," it stated.

According to police, Boga had played a major role in burning down some vehicles in Dadapur in 2019 and in the Jambhulkheda blast on May 1, 2019 in which 15 policemen and a civilian driver were killed. Sharda Netam, who is carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh, has 47 serious offences registered against her, police said.

Gadchiroli police had arrested 17 senior cadres since 2019, it said..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

HIGHLIGHTFlexible Dual-Curved DisplayWear OS by GoogleUp to 21-Day Battery LifeWorkout and Health TrackingOppos first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features ...

Guj: Five senior IAS officers promoted as additional CS

Five senior IAS officers were on Monday promoted from the rank of principal secretary to additional chief secretary by the Gujarat government. A government notification said none of the officers, all of the 1990 batch, has been transferred ...

Central team lauds COVID-19 management in Telangana

A team of officials from the Centre discussed issues to related to COVID-19 management by the Telangana government and complimented its efforts in that regard. The team lauded the government for introducing HITAM Home Isolation Telemedicine...

I don't crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back: Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders.

I dont crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020