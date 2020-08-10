Militants hurl grenade at the house of BJP panchayat member in Kashmir

Militants on Monday night hurled a grenade towards the residence of a BJP panchayat member in Pulwama in Kashmir, the latest in a string of attacks targeting workers and leaders of the party in the Valley. There were no casualties in the explosion, police said.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on the house of Bhupinder Singh in Tral town on Monday night," a police official said. The grenade exploded outside the house of Singh, who is a BJP worker and a panch, the official said adding there was no damage caused by the blast.

Militants have stepped up attacks on BJP workers in Kashmir valley since last month. The latest attack came on a day BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Najar was the fourth BJP worker or office bearer targeted by militants in the last one month.

BJP's district president for Bandipora Waseem Bari, his father and and brother were shot dead by militants last month. A BJP panch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.