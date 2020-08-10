Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 more die in Punjab, 988 cases take tally to 24,889

Twenty more people have died due to COVID-19 in Punjab and 988 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 24,889 on Monday, as per a medical bulletin. There are 8,550 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. Twenty-two patients are critical and on ventilator support while 129 are on oxygen support, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:49 IST
20 more die in Punjab, 988 cases take tally to 24,889

Twenty more people have died due to COVID-19 in Punjab and 988 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 24,889 on Monday, as per a medical bulletin. Seven fatalities were reported in Patiala, six in Ludhiana, three in Jalandhar, two in Ferozepur and one each in Moga and Mohali, it said.

Two death cases which were reported from Patiala and Ludhiana on Sunday were excluded as they were counted twice, as per the bulletin. Among districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (246), Patiala (198), Jalandhar (156), Sangrur (60), Mohali (59), Gurdaspur (37) and Amritsar (32).

A total of 416 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery from the infection. So far, 15,735 people have been cured of the infection. There are 8,550 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-two patients are critical and on ventilator support while 129 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 6,81,321 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Police clash with protesters in Belarusian capital -Reuters witness

Belarusian police clashed with protesters in Minsk for the second evening in a row on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide victory in a contested election, a Reuters witness said.Police were seen dragging protesters o...

SPECIAL REPORT-Lebanon’s power struggle – why a failing state can’t get the lights on

Surveying Beiruts shattered streets last week, in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port that killed at least 158 people, French President Emmanuel Macron offered support to the people of Lebanon and delivered a stern message to t...

DU teachers doubt feasibility of open book exams, await clarity on evaluation guidelines

As Delhi Universitys online open book examinations began on Monday, the teachers expressed doubts over its feasibility in the long run and also flagged the lack of guidelines to evaluate students under the latest exam mode. The varsity h...

Former Paypal executive to lead Facebook Pay

Facebook Inc named former PayPal Holdings Inc executive Stephane Kasriel to lead Facebook Pay, a company executive said on Monday. The social media giant will also create a new group to look after its payments-related initiatives, including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020