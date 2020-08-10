Heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan, more forecast

Left Menu
As per the last 24 hours data received from the Meteorological Department, Phulera recorded 117 mm rainfall, Mount Abu Tehsil of Sirohi 109.4 mm, Rajgarh of Alwar 84 mm, Bauman was of Sawaimadhopur 80 mm, Mauzamabad of Jaipur 67 mm, Kathumar 58 mm, Kotda of Udaipur 54 mm, Kotputli of Jaipur 53 mm and various other places between 49 mm to 25 mm According to the department, the maximum and minimum temperatures dropped due to the rains in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains occurred in several parts of Rajasthan including state capital Jaipur on Monday, with the weather department forecasting more over the next four-five days due to favorable monsoon activities. Regional MeT department Director R.S Sharma said a circulation system is likely to form around East Rajasthan on August 13-14 due to which there is a possibility of heavy rains at some places in the state on those dates. He said that very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur divisions. According to the department, between Monday morning and evening, 35.6 mm rainfall was recorded in Bhilwara, 33 mm in Churu, 6.8 mm in Sikar, 6 mm in Banasthali, 2.6 mm in Jodhpur, 1.9 mm in Jaipur, 0.4 mm in Ajmer and drizzle in Bikaner. Due to a sudden change in weather, Jaipur received heavy rainfall late evening on Monday, leading to waterlogging on roads at Ajmeri Gate, Chhoti Chaupad, Ramganj, C-Scheme, Bais Godown, Civil Lines, Sodala, Rambagh, Tonk Road. As per the last 24 hours data received from the Meteorological Department, Phulera recorded 117 mm rainfall, Mount Abu Tehsil of Sirohi 109.4 mm, Rajgarh of Alwar 84 mm, Bauman was of Sawaimadhopur 80 mm, Mauzamabad of Jaipur 67 mm, Kathumar 58 mm, Kotda of Udaipur 54 mm, Kotputli of Jaipur 53 mm and various other places between 49 mm to 25 mm.

According to the department, the maximum and minimum temperatures dropped due to the rains in the state. The maximum temperature in most places of the state was recorded between 38 and 31.6 degree Celsius, with the minimum being between 23.5 and 29.1 degree Celsius at all major places.

