Guj: Five senior IAS officers promoted as additional CS

Five senior IAS officers were on Monday promoted from the rank of principal secretary to additional chief secretary by the Gujarat government. A government notification said none of the officers, all of the 1990 batch, has been transferred from current posts.

The IAS officers who have been promoted include Kamal Dayani, Manoj Kumar Das, Manoj Aggrawal, Chandra Vanu Som and Arunkumar M Solanki. Manoj Kumar Das, who was principal secretary to chief minister Vijay Rupani, will now be Additional chief secretary, the notification said.