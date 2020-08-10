COVID-19: Surat records 236 new cases; 8 die, 260 recover

Surat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 16,000-mark and rose to 16,046 with 236 new cases reported on Monday, the Gujarat health department said. With eight more deaths, the COVID-19 fatalities rose to 695 in the south Gujarat district, it said.

Also, 260 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 12,850, the health department said. Surat city reported 176 new cases and rural parts of the district 60. Both the city and the rural parts reported four deaths each, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat city has risen to 12,881 with the Katargam zone reporting the highest 2,572 cases followed by Varachha-A zone at 1,683. The city civic body said it has so far surveyed 7.64 lakh people for coronavirus involving 2,473 teams.

As many as 29,620 people are quarantined, it said. In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 731, followed by Choryasi at 475 and Palsana at 474.

The number of people succumbing to COVID-19 in the city area under the municipal corporation limit rose to 549. In the rural parts, the death toll stood at 146, officials said.