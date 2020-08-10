Hooch tragedy: Police team inspects Khasa distillery

In the wake of Punjab hooch tragedy, a state police team which included a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) visited Khasa distillery company in Punjab for inspection on Monday. According to the SDM, the Khasa distillery company is the main supplier of liquor in Punjab.

On being asked about the purpose of their visit, SDM Shivraj Singh Bal told ANI, "We came to inspect the distillery in view of the hooch tragedy. Khasa distillery falls under our district and it is the main supplier of liquor in the state." "After checking their records, it seemed that they are following the protocol but still we will be deployed a designated team who will share a report," said Bal.

"This visit was also undertaken to take a closer look at the supply chain," Bal added. Deputy superintendent of police, rural police, Gurpratap Singh Sahota said, "After this visit, it seems that pilferage is happening during the transportation of liquor. We have asked them to keep an eye on the transport service to avoid pilferage."

"We will also be taking their suggestions to control sales of illicit liquor in Punjab," Sahota added. Recently, close to 110 people had died after consuming illicit liquor in three districts of the state. (ANI)