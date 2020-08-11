Left Menu
Highest one-day jump of 2,900 COVID cases in Assam; 6 more deaths take toll to 151

Assam on Monday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,900 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 61,737, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 151 with six more fatalities, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:25 IST
Assam on Monday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,900 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 61,737, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 151 with six more fatalities, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur, Karimganj and Dibrugarh districts, he said.

"2900 COVID cases detected out of 60425 tests in last 24 hrs. Positivity rate- 4.79 per cent", the minister tweeted. The new cases include 382 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 294 from Kamrup Rural, 250 from Dibrugarh and 200 from Nagaon districts.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the state is 13,78,629. The death toll due to the virus crossed the 150 mark in exactly four months as the first death was reported on April 10.

The current mortality rate of the state at .25 per cent is among the lowest in the country. Meanwhile, 1,261 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from various COVID hospitals in the state on Monday.

Assam currently has 17,997 active cases, while 43,586 have recovered so far and three migrated out of the state. The recovery rate is currently 71.9 per cent while the rate of doubling of cases is 15.9 days, the minister said.

The state Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. Meanwhile, the state health department on Monday felicitated health workers from government and private hospitals, who came forward to donate their plasma.

"They served the sick with diligence, got infected in their line of duty, suffered, got treated, recovered, returned to their field of duty and have now returned to save more lives by donating their plasma. We are grateful to them and they are a shining example of how to serve humanity," Sarma said.

