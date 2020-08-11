Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jagan Reddy's policies causing 'all-round destruction' in Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu advised the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to stop implementing its lopsided policies as they were crippling agriculture, irrigation, industry and all sectors of the state economy.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 06:58 IST
Jagan Reddy's policies causing 'all-round destruction' in Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu advised the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to stop implementing its "lopsided policies" as they were crippling agriculture, irrigation, industry and all sectors of the state economy. Naidu appealed to the people to think carefully whether they would like to have 'true development' brought by the previous Telugu Desam Party government or 'true destruction' being caused by the present YSRCP government.

Addressing the fourth in a series of press conferences to create awareness against the government's three capitals plan, Chandrababu Naidu said that the ruling party leaders had only focused on Amaravati demolition and suppression of different sections of people in the past 15 months. Consequently, all the developmental projects launched by the TDP came under stress. While TDP launched hundreds of big projects for development and prosperity in all the 13 districts in three regions, the YSRCP followed a totally destructive priority. As a result, the people were getting badly affected along with their future generations, Naidu said.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that TDP completed 72 per cent works on the state's lifeline Polavaram project and alleged that the YSRCP's bad policies had led to obstructions and non-completion of this project till now. Polaravam was one of the promises included in the Reorganisation Act. If works were continued, this huge project would have been completed by 2019. The YSRCP was not spending a single paisa while the TDP spent Rs 64,000 crores by beginning 62 irrigation projects of which 23 projects were completed. The TDP chief listed out projects implemented by him in different districts, saying that balanced growth was planned with projects ushered in Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra and North Andhra districts.

In the Seema districts of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts, major industries like Kia Motors, Apollo Tyres and Hero Motors were brought and they had created thousands of jobs. On the other hand, YSRCP leaders drove away 13 ancillary units at Kia Motors. Consequently, the local youth lost 3,500 jobs. Though its false claims, the ruling party had pushed the future of the state into darkness. Some industrialists were saying that they would not look towards Andhra Pradesh again for any investments. Naidu deplored that the Chief Minister had not held a single press conference till now to raise awareness on coronavirus prevention."As a result, the situation became so pathetic that Andhra Pradesh emerged as a global hotspot next only to America and Brazil. A person lost hope and attempted suicide unable to get treatment for the infection. The dangerous virus situation in Andhra Pradesh was getting highlighted in national media as well," he said.

Accusing the YSRCP of lacking commitment to the people, Naidu said that the present government had no realisation that a well-laid out vision was important for the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks werent supposed to reach the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights werent expected to be the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Both teams pulled off upsets in the qualifying series...

Scientists, engineers from India, US can widen research under special technology fund: Indian Ambassador

Scientists and engineers from India and the US can widen their opportunities for research under the COVID-19 Virtual Networks that is being developed as part of the India-US Science and Technology Endowment FundIUSTEF, Indian Ambassador Tar...

Biden preparing to announce running mate by mid-week - NYT

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists in his running mate search and his campaign plans to announce a decision as soon as mid-week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the proc...

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to 'fight on' after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs. Reade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020