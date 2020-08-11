Jagan Reddy's policies causing 'all-round destruction' in Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu advised the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to stop implementing its "lopsided policies" as they were crippling agriculture, irrigation, industry and all sectors of the state economy. Naidu appealed to the people to think carefully whether they would like to have 'true development' brought by the previous Telugu Desam Party government or 'true destruction' being caused by the present YSRCP government.

Addressing the fourth in a series of press conferences to create awareness against the government's three capitals plan, Chandrababu Naidu said that the ruling party leaders had only focused on Amaravati demolition and suppression of different sections of people in the past 15 months. Consequently, all the developmental projects launched by the TDP came under stress. While TDP launched hundreds of big projects for development and prosperity in all the 13 districts in three regions, the YSRCP followed a totally destructive priority. As a result, the people were getting badly affected along with their future generations, Naidu said.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that TDP completed 72 per cent works on the state's lifeline Polavaram project and alleged that the YSRCP's bad policies had led to obstructions and non-completion of this project till now. Polaravam was one of the promises included in the Reorganisation Act. If works were continued, this huge project would have been completed by 2019. The YSRCP was not spending a single paisa while the TDP spent Rs 64,000 crores by beginning 62 irrigation projects of which 23 projects were completed. The TDP chief listed out projects implemented by him in different districts, saying that balanced growth was planned with projects ushered in Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra and North Andhra districts.

In the Seema districts of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts, major industries like Kia Motors, Apollo Tyres and Hero Motors were brought and they had created thousands of jobs. On the other hand, YSRCP leaders drove away 13 ancillary units at Kia Motors. Consequently, the local youth lost 3,500 jobs. Though its false claims, the ruling party had pushed the future of the state into darkness. Some industrialists were saying that they would not look towards Andhra Pradesh again for any investments. Naidu deplored that the Chief Minister had not held a single press conference till now to raise awareness on coronavirus prevention."As a result, the situation became so pathetic that Andhra Pradesh emerged as a global hotspot next only to America and Brazil. A person lost hope and attempted suicide unable to get treatment for the infection. The dangerous virus situation in Andhra Pradesh was getting highlighted in national media as well," he said.

Accusing the YSRCP of lacking commitment to the people, Naidu said that the present government had no realisation that a well-laid out vision was important for the state. (ANI)