Bulandshahr road mishap: Mayawati demands action against the culprits

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has condemned the Bulandshahr road mishap in which a girl, who was studying in the US, died in a road accident on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has demanded action against the culprits.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "The promising student Sudeeksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to the eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that the UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately." Sudiksha Bhati was allegedly being chased by eve teaser while she was going to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati. She was in Bulandshahr and was on holiday due to COVID-19 pandemic and was supposed to return to college in the US on August 20.

"The eve-teasers started performing stunts near our bike resulting in causing difficulty for me in riding the bike. Later my vehicle got imbalanced. While doing so, the eve-teasers suddenly hit the brake after which Sudiksha and I could not handle the bike and she fell headlong on the road, died on the spot," said Sadhendra Bhati, Uncle of the deceased. "We are making efforts to nab the accused. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway," said Atul Shree Vastav, Bulandshahr SP.

Sudiksha is the daughter of a tea seller by profession and had hit headlines after her excellence in study bagged her a scholarship from Boxon College, USA.

"We were going to my son's college in Jahangirabad of Bulandshahr to take documents. On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped. I suddenly lost control and hit the bike. My niece was hurt and she died. I was injured too," he said. "She was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. She was to leave for America on August 20 and we were going to Jahangirabad as she wanted to meet her paternal uncle before leaving for the US," he added. (ANI)