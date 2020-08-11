Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulandshahr road mishap: Mayawati demands action against the culprits

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has condemned the Bulandshahr road mishap in which a girl, who was studying in the US, died in a road accident on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:17 IST
Bulandshahr road mishap: Mayawati demands action against the culprits
Mayawati [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has condemned the Bulandshahr road mishap in which a girl, who was studying in the US, died in a road accident on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has demanded action against the culprits.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "The promising student Sudeeksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to the eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable. How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that the UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately." Sudiksha Bhati was allegedly being chased by eve teaser while she was going to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati. She was in Bulandshahr and was on holiday due to COVID-19 pandemic and was supposed to return to college in the US on August 20.

"The eve-teasers started performing stunts near our bike resulting in causing difficulty for me in riding the bike. Later my vehicle got imbalanced. While doing so, the eve-teasers suddenly hit the brake after which Sudiksha and I could not handle the bike and she fell headlong on the road, died on the spot," said Sadhendra Bhati, Uncle of the deceased. "We are making efforts to nab the accused. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway," said Atul Shree Vastav, Bulandshahr SP.

Sudiksha is the daughter of a tea seller by profession and had hit headlines after her excellence in study bagged her a scholarship from Boxon College, USA. Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL.

"We were going to my son's college in Jahangirabad of Bulandshahr to take documents. On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped. I suddenly lost control and hit the bike. My niece was hurt and she died. I was injured too," he said. "She was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. She was to leave for America on August 20 and we were going to Jahangirabad as she wanted to meet her paternal uncle before leaving for the US," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ampersand Group completes Online Teacher Training in Jammu & Kashmir

- Ampersand Group conducted online teacher training for nearly 100 schools in Early Childhood Care Education in Jammu Kashmir - Ampersand Groups Eduspark partnered with Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education, Government of Jammu ...

Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said its SUV Creta has crossed five lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market. The model also remains the best-selling SUV for three consecutive months of May, June and July this year. Its new...

SC disposes of contempt plea for 'not reviewing' 4G ban in J-K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet se...

UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as COVID hits

The number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the coronavirus crisis hammered the number of self-employed, Office for National Statistics said.The number of self-employed people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020