Advocate in UP's Banda dies due to COVID-19

An 59-year-old advocate here has succumbed to COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Banda, Santosh Kumar, said the advocate, also a Samajwadi Party worker, was referred to Kanpur for treatment of COVID-19. He succumbed to the disease during treatment on Monday, the CMO said.

The advocate had tested positive for COVID-19 five-six days ago. He was admitted to the Banda Medical College, but was sent to Kanpur for treatment, the CMO said. The official said the younger brother of the advocate also died due to COVID-19 four days ago. He had recovered from the infection two days before the death, Kumar said.