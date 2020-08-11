Landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli after heavy rain, several shops damaged
Several shops were damaged and a road blocked after a landslide occurred on the Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district, following heavy rainfall last night.ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:11 IST
Several shops were damaged and a road blocked after a landslide occurred on the Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district, following heavy rainfall last night. A police post was also damaged. However, no one suffered injuries.
Uprooted trees and electricity poles also contributed to the blocking of the road. Earlier on Sunday, a landslide occurred at Uttarakhand's Lam Bagar in Chamoli district that affected traffic on the Badrinath national highway.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand in the next three days. (ANI)
