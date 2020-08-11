President Ramaphosa conveys condolences on passing of Bob Mabena

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of legendary radio personality, Bob Mabena.

Mabena passed away on Sunday, 10 August 2020, at the age of 51.

Mabena was a renowned television and radio personality, who started his career in 1989.

"This is a sad loss not only to Bob's family and friends but to the broadcast fraternity and the country. His exceptional talent, the voice of reason and insight reached millions of South Africans in their homes, workplaces and vehicles.

"It is very sad that such an iconic and household voice has gone silent. May his soul rest in peace," said the President.

With a career that spans over 31 years on some of the country's biggest radio stations, Mabena hosted numerous television and radio shows across many prominent broadcast houses, with his final home at Power 98.7.

He mentored and paved the way for many emerging broadcasters to achieve their own success in a dynamic and competitive entertainment and broadcast industry.

The President extended his condolences to the Mabena family, as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster.

Meanwhile, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) joined South Africans and the media industry in mourning the loss of Mabena.

"South Africa has lost a giant today. Mabena was an inspiration to all South Africans and leaves an indelible mark in the industry," said GCIS Director-General, Phumla Williams in a statement on Monday.

Mabena was the recipient of many accolades and the founder of the Bob K Mabena Foundation.

Mabena paved the way for many aspiring radio personalities and through the foundation, he inspired and changed the lives of learners.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)