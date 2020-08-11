Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: 31 employees of ONGC's offshore facility test positive

"These 31 employees had spent 15 days at the facility. They were found positive in the COVID-19 test conducted at a hospital in Mahim," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G North ward, Kiran Dighavkar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:42 IST
COVID: 31 employees of ONGC's offshore facility test positive

As many as 31 of 91 employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) working at its offshore facility near Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a civic body official said on Tuesday. "These 31 employees had spent 15 days at the facility.

They were found positive in the COVID-19 test conducted at a hospital in Mahim," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G North ward, Kiran Dighavkar. The ONGC has an offshore oilfield Mumbai High, which is located in the Arabian Sea, approximately 160 kms off the Mumbai coast.

Dighavkar said the BMC has added these 31 staff members of the ONGC in the tally of cases from suburban Mahim as per the guidelines of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). G North ward has reported 6,613 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,908 patients are from Mahim and the rest from Dadar and Dharavi areas.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargo can be transported in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an indication...

COVID-19: Nepal halves entry points for Indians, extends suspension of flights until Aug 31

Nepal has decided to halve the number of designated entry points for Indian nationals to 10 from the existing 20 and extended the suspension of domestic and international flights until August 31 due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the ...

JK students' body urges CM to take steps to drop sedition charge against 3Kashmiri students

A students body in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take steps to drop sedition charges against three engineering college students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro- Pakistan slogans and po...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020