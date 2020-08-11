No large gatherings during I-DAY celebrations in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided not to allow large gatherings and advised against the participation of children below 10 years in the Independence day functions across the state, according to an official. The decision has come in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

An official spokesperson said other preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing of masks and proper sanitisation will be followed. “It is imperative to follow certain preventive measures like avoiding large congregations during the Independence day celebrations,” he said, adding that there will not be any PT show and people below 10 years of age should not participate in various activities and the march past.

The spokesperson said a state-level flag hoisting programme will be held at the Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will unfurl the national flag. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'At Home' programme at the Raj Bhawan has been cancelled this time.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Panchkula; Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at Gurgaon while Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will hoist the Tricolour at Ambala. COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers are also likely to be invited to the ceremonies as recognition of their service in the fight against COVID-19.

Some persons cured from COVID-19 may also be invited, the spokesperson said..