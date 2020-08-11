Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJD MLA S R Patnaik tests positive for COVID-19

Ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA and editor of Odia daily 'Sambad' S R Patnaik on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. "Honble Governor wishes Honble MLA, Khandapada Sri @SoumyaSambad who has tested positive for #Corona, a speedy recovery and good health," Governor Odisha twitter handle said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:30 IST
BJD MLA S R Patnaik tests positive for COVID-19

Ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA and editor of Odia daily 'Sambad' S R Patnaik on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. Patnaik, the BJD MLA from Khandapada in Nayagarh district, in his twitter post informed about him being detected as COVID-19 positive.

In his twitter post in Odia language, Patnaik, who is also the son-in-law of former chief minister J B Patnaik and younger brother of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, said he came to know about the infection on Tuesday. He further said that his condition is stable and advised those who had come in contact with him last week to consult doctors.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal wished speedy recovery of Patnaik. "Honble Governor wishes Honble MLA, Khandapada Sri @SoumyaSambad who has tested positive for #Corona, a speedy recovery and good health," Governor Odisha twitter handle said. Patnaik is the fifth Odisha legislator after Polasara's Srikant Sahu, Remuna's Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Salepur's Prasant Behera and Nilgiri lawmaker Sukanta Kumar Nayak, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO is fast enlarging its role into development activities: Jitendra Singh

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO is no longer confined to the launching of satellites under the Modi government and has been constantly expanding its role in development activities as well, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on T...

Indian envoy, Nepalese foreign secretary to hold talks on August 17: Sources

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepals Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi are scheduled to hold talks on August 17 in Kathmandu under a bilateral framework, in first major engagement since the ties came under strain after the Hi...

AASU releases "confidential" report that wants "declared foreigners" settled outside Assam

The All Assam Students Union, which was part of the Centre-appointed committee on implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, on Tuesday released a confidential report, which, among other things, seeks declared foreigners to be settled outsi...

UPDATE 3-Canadian finance minister's job appears unsure, markets fret over distraction

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneaus job appeared uncertain on Tuesday after reports he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting analysts to fret about Ottawa becoming distracted as it tackles the coronavirus crisis. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020