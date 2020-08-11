WB minister tests corona positive, hospitalised
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:10 IST
West Bengal minister Swapan Debnath tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday following which he has been hospitalised, health department officials said. Debanth, who is the minister of state for micro small and medium enterprise and textile, was unwell for the last few days and underwent the coronavirus test on Monday.
The 69-year-old MLA from Purbastali Dakshin in East Bardhaman district was taken to Beliaghata ID Hospital for treatment after tests revealed the contagion, they said. Earlier, state fire minister Sujit Bose had tested positive for the disease. He recovered from the disease after treatment at a private hospital.
Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh had succumbed to COVID-19 in June..
