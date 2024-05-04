"Playing in IPL will be beneficial for us in T20 WC": Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday said his side is doing well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and believes that the IPL is a proper platform for the Indian players to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the marquee event, which will begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies, including Jaiswal who made the cut on the back of some outstanding performances.

Jaiswal said IPL will play a vital role in the Indian team's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup. "I feel that IPL is the right platform (for T20 World Cup) where we can play well and learn a lot and gain a lot of experience. Playing in IPL will still be beneficial for us as in WC because we are playing a lot with the same players and know what the other players are doing. And we can prepare well," Jaiswal told the media at an event in Delhi.

Jaiswal, who is presently playing for RR in the IPL 2024, said each IPL venue has a unique set of difficulties. "It's a lot of fun to play the IPL the way it's played in India with the kind of matches we have, they are very difficult in different venues so it's a great experience," he added.

Jaiswal was going through a difficult period in his career. He managed to acquire starts, but he could not finish. But after smashing a spectacular hundred against Hardik Pandya's MI in RR's final game of the season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the left-handed hitter found his form again. For Jaiswal, it is really important to put in the hard work and concentrate on the process. Talking about, Rajasthan Royals's performance in IPL 2024, Jaiswal said, "I think this is going well. We are trying to continue with it, go on with good preparations and take care of the process as well as upcoming matches.

"I keep a lot of focus on my process and I try my best in the practice sessions and surround myself with the right kind of people and keep working hard," the 22-year-old batter added. India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing IPL 2024, RR will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

