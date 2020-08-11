Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies during COVID-19 treatment

Indori, who recited couplets in a very expressive style, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for the disease. "He was admitted for coronavirus treatment but died after suffering a heart attack," Satlaj Indori told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:14 IST
Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies during COVID-19 treatment

Celebrated Urdu poet Rahat Indori, whose simple and lucid couplets attracted a huge fan following in India and abroad, died on Tuesday, his son said. The 70-year-old teacher-turned-poet, who was being treated for COVID-19, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore, said Satlaj Indori, also a poet.

Among Rahat Indori's most powerful lines were, "Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein; Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (Everybody's blood mingles in the soil here; Hindustan is not any one's ancestral property)". Indori, who recited couplets in a very expressive style, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for the disease.

"He was admitted for coronavirus treatment but died after suffering a heart attack," Satlaj Indori told PTI. Indore District Collector Manish Singh said he was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences here.

In the morning, the lyricist-poet tweeted about his confirmed COVID-19 report and said he will keep everyone updated through social media. "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my coronavirus test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori said in his last post.

With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like "M Bole toh" from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili from Kareeb (1998), Koi jaye to le aye from Ghatak (1996), and "Neend Churai Meri" from Ishq (1997). His lyrics were used in 11 Bollywood films. Earlier this year, his poem "Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi" went viral on social media, rendering him a sensation among the youth. Memes using the poem's opening lines flooded the internet on Valentine's Day.

Indori studied at Nutan School in Indore and graduated from Islamia Karimia College Indore. He passed his MA in Urdu literature from Barkatullah University, Bhopal in 1975 and was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from the Bhoj University in 1985 for his thesis titled Urdu Main Mushaira. While teaching Urdu literature at IK College, he also became busy with 'mushairas' and started receiving invitations from all over India and abroad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the passing of "Indori Sahab" with a couplet. Historian and author Rana Safvi termed the poets death a "huge huge loss to a fearless voice and to the world of poetry".

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: COVID-19 cases go past 1.25 lakh; 48 die; 1,154 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by 917 to 1,25,239 on Tuesday while the death toll went up by 48 to 6,890, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. A total of 1,154 patients were discharged in the day, taking the nu...

China involved in mass rapes, abortions of Uyghur women, alleges activist

A renowned Uyghur American activist and advocate from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China has alleged that Uyghur women have been facing genocide in the hands of Chinese as they are being raped, tortured and brainwashed. In modern wo...

India enhances diplomatic strength at its UN mission as it readies to sit at UNSC high-table

The diplomatic strength at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations PMI is being enhanced as India readies to sit in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member beginning January 1, 2021Sources said four diplomats will joi...

Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

Noted lyricist-poet Gulzar said the death of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday, is a loss which cannot be quantified. Indori, 70, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning in Indore after he tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020