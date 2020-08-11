Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION DEL91 SC-LDALL DAUGHTERS Daughters have equal rights over joint Hindu family property, says SC; "A daughter is a daughter throughout her life" New Delhi: Holding that daughters cannot be deprived of their right of equality, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that they will have equal rights to inherit joint Hindu family property as sons, saying the amended Hindu Succession act that came in force in 2005 will have retrospective effect. DEL97 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-CDS CDS briefs Parliament's PAC on situation at LAC in Ladakh; says armed forces ready for long haul: Sources New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has told a parliamentary committee that the country's armed forces are prepared to deal with any eventualities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and are ready for a long haul even during the harsh winter months, sources in the panel said on Tuesday.

DEL86 PILOT-INTERVIEW AICC committee to look into all grievances, leadership issue in Rajasthan in time-bound manner: Sachin Pilot New Delhi: After nearly a month-long tussle with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said he has been assured that the AICC committee announced by the party to address his concerns, and that of the other aggrieved MLAs, will look into leadership issue in the state among other pending grievances. By Asim Kamal DEL92 AVI-DGCA-LD AIRPORTS DGCA bars use of wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode, will audit airports that witness heavy rains New Delhi: The DGCA has barred the operation of wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode airport this monsoon "out of abundant caution", a senior official said, adding that the aviation regulator will conduct a special audit of airports that receive heavy rains. DEL54 VIRUS PM-2NDLD CHIEF MINISTERS All those who came in contact with infected person should be traced and tested within 72 hours: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted that 10 states account for 80 per cent of active COVID-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pandemic.

DEL72 MUKHERJEE-2NDLD HEALTH Pranab Mukherjee's condition worsens, on ventilator support post surgery: Army hospital New Delhi: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and he remains on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Tuesday, a day after he underwent a brain surgery. DEL85 CONG-ENVIRONMENT EIA assault on India's ecological security, environment, millions of poor adivasis: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification 2020 (EIA 2020) is an assault on India's ecological security, environment, fragile ecosystems and millions of poor adivasis.

DEL90 LD RAHAT INDORI Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital Indore: Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, whose powerful and lucid poetry filled halls and connected with the young and old alike, died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Tuesday while being treated for COVID-19, his son said. DEL79 RAIL-TRAIN-SUSPENSION Railways suspends all regular passenger services indefinitely New Delhi: The Railways has stated that all regular passenger train services will remain suspended till further notice, but 230 special trains will continue to be in service.

DEL65 UP-2NDLD-WOMAN-ACCIDENT-HARASSMENT UP woman studying in US dies in Bulandshahr road crash, kin allege bikers followed her 2-wheeler Bulandshahr/Lucknow: A 20-year-old woman, on a visit home from the US where she studied, died in Bulandshahr in a road accident, which her family alleged happened because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her, officials said Tuesday. LEGAL LGD30 SC-3RDLD RAJPUT Political clout didn't allow FIR in Rajput case in Mumbai, Bihar tells SC; Maha opposes jurisdiction New Delhi: The Bihar government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that “political clout” has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

LGD29 SC-ENCOUNTER-DUBEY Dubey case: If judge's relative belongs to political party, is it illegal, SC pulls up lawyer New Delhi: If a relative of a judge belongs to a political party, can it be an illegal act, an irked Supreme Court said on Tuesday while pulling up the lawyer seeking reconstitution of the judicial commission set up to probe the killing of UP gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter on similar ground. FOREIGN FGN29 VIRUS-RUSSIA-3RDLD VACCINE Putin says Russia develops world's first vaccine against coronavirus Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia has developed the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 that works "quite effectively" and forms a "stable immunity" against the disease as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.