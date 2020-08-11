Medical staff removed over negligence in transporting infant to hospital in Ambulance

After a seriously ill infant died in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district allegedly following a lengthy lunch break by ambulance staff on way to a Cuttack hospital, the Odisha government on Tuesday removed an emergency medical technician from the job. The incident took place when the one-year-old boy, who was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada on Sunday with diarrhoea, was being shifted to Sishu Bhavan in Cuttack on Monday as his condition worsened, an official said.

Shortly after the 108 ambulance carrying the infant boy, his mother and aunt left Baripada town, the driver, pharmacist and attendant decided to have lunch on the way. The ambulance staff halted at Manchabandha on NH 18, around 6 kms from Baripada, for lunch in a dhaba, the boys mother Geeta Behera said.

Though the three promised to have a quick lunch and return to resume the journey soon, they took around 90 minutes at the eatery and the boy collapsed because of the undue delay, alleged the woman of Ambajada village under Betnoti police station. "There is sheer negligence on the part of the ambulance staff. They did not even administer saline to the child when he was battling for life," she claimed Despite being informed about the condition of the infant, the ambulance staff paid little attention to her plea.

The three finished lunch and returned after around 90 minutes and the baby boy had collapsed by then, she said adding "my sons life could have been saved had the ambulance staff finished lunch fast." The ambulance resumed its journey for Cuttack, but as the boys condition was highly critical, he was admitted to Krishanachandrapur community health centre, around 15 kms from Baripada, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. Tension prevailed following the death of the infant and the local villagers allegedly assaulted the ambulance staff, while the mother of the deceased infant lodged an FIR in Betnoti police station against the driver, pharmacist and attendant of the ambulance, a police official said.

Similarly, the driver of the ambulance Bibhisan Mohanta also lodged an FIR alleging that they were physically assaulted by the locals. Police registered two separate cases following the complaints lodged by both sides, seized the ambulance and launched a probe into the matter, said Inspector In-Charge of Betnoti police station, Ashok Nayak.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the state government removed the emergency medical technician (pharmacist) from service on Tuesday, a health department official said. Instruction has also been given to the district administration of Mayurbhanj to take appropriate action against him, he said.

"The concerned Emergency Medical Technician has been removed from service District Administration, Mayurbhanj has been instructed to take appropriate action against the Emergency Medical Technician," the health and family welfare department said in a tweet..