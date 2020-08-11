Left Menu
Development News Edition

With him, a bit of our past, present and future has died: Irshad Kamil on Rahat Indori

Writer-lyricist Irshad Kamil on Tuesday mourned legendary poet Rahat Indori's death, calling it a loss not only to the world of poetry but also to the country's past, present and future. Kamil, lyricist of films like "Jab We Met", "Love Aaj Kal", "Rockstar" and "Tamasha", said a poet of calibre can reach where even sun can't shine, and Indori was one of them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:23 IST
With him, a bit of our past, present and future has died: Irshad Kamil on Rahat Indori

Writer-lyricist Irshad Kamil on Tuesday mourned legendary poet Rahat Indori's death, calling it a loss not only to the world of poetry but also to the country's past, present and future. Indori passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday. The 70-year-old poet-lyricist was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning in Indore after he tested positive for COVID-19. Kamil, lyricist of films like "Jab We Met" , "Love Aaj Kal" , "Rockstar" and "Tamasha" , said a poet of calibre can reach where even sun can't shine, and Indori was one of them. "When a shayar (poet) dies, a bit of past, a bit of present and a bit of future also dies. Why? Because a poet of calibre can go to past easily, can talk about present easily and can stroll to future easily. Where even sun can't shine, a poet can reach. "This is not only a loss of Urdu poetry, poetry universe but with him, we have lost a bit of our past, present and our future as well," Kamil told PTI. The lyricist wondered about all the possible observations which Indori might have shared had he lived. "Pata nahi unhone kaunsi baat kehni thi abhi aur (Who knows what he had left to say). Who knows among millions of people, maybe some would have found their way, a light through his poems. He will be remembered for the ages," he added. With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for penning lyrics for hits songs like "Dekh Le" from "Munna Bhai MBBS" (2003), "Tumsa Koi Pyaara" from Govinda-starrer 1994 "Khuddar" , "Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili" from Kareeb (1998) and "Neend Churai Meri" from "Ishq".

Crediting Indori for giving Urdu poetry and mushaira a "new verb", Kamil said it was the poet's ability to give words to a common man's thought which resonated far and wide. "Woh mushairon ko bheed baksh dete the (he would bless mushairas with crowd). People would gather because of him. His connect with masses was so strong. All because of his language and style. "People found their thoughts being echoed through his words. There was a strong identification with time, person and poetry, making a person feel they're reciting from the stage. Which is why his words are relevant even today." Recalling the times spent with him, the 48-year-old lyricist said he would often meet Indori at mushaira where the duo would talk about everything under the sun. "He would tell me, 'now I am here (mushaira) and I am not a lyricist, you are a lyricist and you are coming to my area of poetry.' Before mushaira, we would sit together and talk not just about poetry but about everything and anything under the roof. "Like he would often ask what is happening in Mumbai. He felt nostalgic about the city hence he would often ask me that. He was a zinda dil poet, he was the hero of masses. I would like to remember him as the jaan of mushaira," Kamil said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM: Coronavirus spread may get harder to control

The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said on Tuesday.The public was becoming careless, Jean Castex warned, speaking s...

Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Incs streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywoods top talent. Scorsese, director...

Three rape teenage girl in moving car in Mumbai; arrested

Three men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in a moving car here last month, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident had occurred on July 29 night when the girl was walking alone on the Ghatkopar-...

Regular passenger, suburban train services to remain suspended: Railways

The Railway Ministry said on Tuesday that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended in the country till further notice. The train services were suspended in view of the situation created by coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020