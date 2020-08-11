Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 policemen, others arrested for robbery attempt in Delhi

Three Delhi Police personnel along with five others have been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a businessman at gunpoint in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, officials said on Tuesday. The men told him that they were police officials and threatened him to hand over all the valuables.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:51 IST
3 policemen, others arrested for robbery attempt in Delhi

Three Delhi Police personnel along with five others have been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a businessman at gunpoint in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, officials said on Tuesday. Sandeep, Manu and Amit are the arrested policemen. One of them is posted at the Special Cell of Delhi Police, they said. According to the police, Naveen Sehrawat, director of a business firm, lodged a report on Sunday alleging that four men barged into his office when he was busy working with his staff. The men told him that they were police officials and threatened him to hand over all the valuables. When Sehrawat asked them to show their identity cards, one of them slapped him and the other pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot him, police said. An employee of the victim shouted for help, following which three of the men managed to flee by jumping off the balcony, while one was nabbed, they said. The police later arrested all the eight accused in the case. PTI NIT SRYSRY

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes 7 mln posts for sharing false information on coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it removed 7 million posts in the second quarter for sharing false information about the novel coronavirus, including content that promoted fake preventative measures and exaggerated cures.Facebook released the ...

Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Incs streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywoods top talent. Scorsese, director...

Dialysis patients at U.S. nursing home had higher rate of COVID-19 -CDC

Nursing home residents on kidney dialysis had roughly three times the rate of COVID-19 compared to those not receiving treatment, U.S. health researchers found in a study of a Maryland facility. The study is based on data during an active c...

Daughter of Giants owner Tisch dead at 36

Hilary Anne Tisch, the daughter of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, died following a bout with depression. She was 36. Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person, Steve Tisch said in the statement. Her mother, sisters, brothers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020