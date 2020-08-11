Left Menu
Azad condoles death of Rahat Indori, Kashmiri writer Hriday Kaul Bharati

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the untimely death of internationally known Urdu poet of our time Rahat Indori,” Azad said in a statement, adding that the poet will be remembered for his free, fair and fearless poetic expressions. "I had many opportunities of listening to his poetry face to face on different occasions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:19 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday condoled the death of Urdu poet Rahat Indori and Kashmiri writer Hriday Kaul Bharati. Indori died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Tuesday while being treated for COVID-19, his son said. He was 70.

Azad said Indori represented the voice of millions of Indians who could not express their views publicly. "I am deeply shocked to learn about the untimely death of internationally known Urdu poet of our time Rahat Indori," Azad said in a statement, adding that the poet will be remembered for his free, fair and fearless poetic expressions.

"I had many opportunities of listening to his poetry face to face on different occasions. It is very difficult to fulfill the vacuum created by his untimely death. I pray to god, may his soul rest in peace and convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Azad said. In another statement, he expressed grief on the demise of Kashmiri broadcaster, playwright and short story writer Bharati, saying he was a household name as a broadcaster in the Kashmir Valley. Bharati breathed his last at a Jaipur hospital on Monday night.

"His dramas were always acclaimed and he had created a novel style of fiction writing. After quitting his job from Radio, he was associated with a daily newspaper Quomi-Aawaz for a brief time and finally settled in Noida. "Bharati will always be remembered as one of the best broadcasters, playwright and story writer. I pray to god, may his soul rest in peace and convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Azad added.

