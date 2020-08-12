Shahberi: Noida Police orders attachment of properties worth Rs 1.20cr

Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday issued orders for attaching properties worth Rs 1.20 crore of eight people, who have been booked under Gangsters Act in connection with illegal constructions in Greater Noida's Shahberi, officials said. The order has been issued for properties belonging to Gajendra, Suraj Chand Sharma, his father Mahesh Chand Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Harish, Rohit Pal, Vikas Chaudhary and Rishi Tyagi, the officials said. Four of them live in Ghaziabad, while the other four are from Gautam Buddh Nagar, a police spokesperson said.

"There are 11 vehicles, including a Range Rover, which are part of the ill-gotten properties of these gangsters for whose attachment the order has been issued. The cumulative worth of the properties is pegged at Rs 1.20 crore," he said. The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters.

Shahberi had come under the spotlight on July 17, 2018, when two adjoining multi-storey buildings which were illegally constructed collapsed on each other, killing nine people, including two women and an infant. Eventual probes by administration and local authorities found that several buildings had come up in the area illegally. Official documents accessed by PTI showed around 1,500 properties have been registered in Shahberi since the twin-building collapse in 2018.

An audit report on construction quality of structures in Shahberi by IIT Delhi found most of the buildings unsafe and predicted their life to be 10 years, the locals had claimed earlier. PTI KIS AAR DPB.