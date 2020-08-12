Bengaluru violence: Digvijaya Singh seeks investigation into source of 'provocative' social media post

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the source of social media post which resulted in violence in Bengaluru rather only taking cognizance of people who shared it. The Congress leader condemned the violence and appealed for peace.

"I strongly condemn Communally Provocative Offensive Post on Social Media which resulted in violence in Bengaluru. I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful. Police must find out the source from which the Post originated rather than take cognisance of only those who shared it," the Congress leader tweeted. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, the police said.

Earlier, Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. (ANI)