FIR registered in Bulandshahr road mishap case

An FIR was registered in the road accident in Bulandshahr's Aurangabad area in which a girl, who was studying in the US, died. The FIR was booked under Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Sudiksha Bhati was allegedly being chased by eve teaser while she was going to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati. She was in Bulandshahr on holiday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was supposed to return to college in the US on August 20.

Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. (ANI)