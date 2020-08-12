Left Menu
Chandigarh flute seller bears brunt of COVID-19 crisis

Not only big businesses but even small traders faced the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. A flute player and seller in Chandigarh too met with the same fate and was barely able to sustain himself amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:43 IST
Chandigarh flute seller bears brunt of COVID-19 crisis
Kanchan, a flute player and a seller, speaks to ANI in Chandigarh [Photo/ANI].

Kanchan, a flute seller, said that this season his sales decreased substantially due to subsequent lockdowns.

Speaking to ANI, Kanchan also said that he was at home for the past three months as the police were not letting people move outdoors due to the lockdown. "I had to sit at home for three months. If I would come out, the police personnel would hit me and hurl abuses at me instead of giving me food," said Kanchan.

Notably, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, police personnel have been keeping a tight vigil on people stepping outdoors so that the virus can be contained. Some commuters even had to pay a hefty fine for flouting lockdown norms across the country.

