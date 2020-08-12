NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:05 IST
All India news schedule for Wednesday, August 12 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Story on Pranab Mukherjee's health condition NCR-Story on Delhi government's Independence Day celebrations amid the pandemic NORTH -Rajasthan political developments -Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to visit Jodhpur village where 11 Pakistani migrants died-Punjab govt launches scheme to distribute smartphones to all class 12 students SOUTH -Bengaluru violence updates- Rain updates from Karnataka, Kerala EAST-Flood-related stories from Assam, Bihar PTIDV
