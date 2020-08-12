Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEWS SCHEDULE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:05 IST
NEWS SCHEDULE

All India news schedule for Wednesday, August 12 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Story on Pranab Mukherjee's health condition NCR-Story on Delhi government's Independence Day celebrations amid the pandemic NORTH -Rajasthan political developments -Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to visit Jodhpur village where 11 Pakistani migrants died-Punjab govt launches scheme to distribute smartphones to all class 12 students SOUTH -Bengaluru violence updates- Rain updates from Karnataka, Kerala EAST-Flood-related stories from Assam, Bihar PTIDV

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

After Mandeep, other players who tested positive for COVID-19 shifted to hospital as precautionary measure: SAI

After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singhs admission to hospital, the Sports Authority of India SAI on Wednesday said that other five players, who tested positive for coronavirus, have also been shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure...

J-K Police arrests 'active' LeT terrorist from Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested one active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT outfit at Hajin, Bandipora district. According to an official release, on reliable information about the plans of attack by terrorists and through ground inve...

Smith scores twice as Knights defeat Blackhawks

Reilly Smith had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series on Tuesday night in Edmonton. Shea Theodore and William Carrier also scored, Jon...

Votto lifts Reds past Royals in 10th

Joey Votto doubled off the center-field wall, scoring Nick Senzel with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 6-5 Tuesday. The Reds earned their first walk-off win of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020