Flooded nullah washes away temporary bridge in HP's Kinnaur

Kinnaur (HP), Aug 12 (PTI) A temporary bridge was washed away by a flooded nullah near Skiba village in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, an official said. The bridge was close to the Akpa area here, and movement of heavy vehicles towards Pooh and Kaza has been stopped, he said.

Besides the bridge, a three-metre-long stretch of a road in Skiba village also washed away, the district official said. No loss of life has been reported.