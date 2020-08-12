Andhra: SC youth seeks President's permission to join Naxals, police call move 'unfortunate'

After a Scheduled Caste (SC) youth from the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, who was allegedly beaten up and tonsured in a police station, wrote a letter to the President seeking permission to join Naxals saying he did not get justice, Eluru range deputy inspector general (DIG) called the move "unfortunate" on Tuesday. DIG Mohan Rao held a press conference in the Eluru police station explaining all such measures that were taken in Vara Prasad's case and said that his seeking permission from the President to join the banned outfit because he did not get justice is 'unfortunate'.

"A sub-inspector and a constable of Sitanagaram police were immediately arrested and sent for remand, and a case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed against them. Vada Prasad is provided security and police picket is set up in his village. Despite all such measures, Vara Prasad writing letter to President seeking permission to join Maoists, saying he did not get justice is unfortunate," the DIG said. He added that Prasad's move seems to be motivated by "political forces".

"Some political forces seem to have motivated him to do so. The Maoist organization is a banned outfit. Claiming to join it and encouraging such claims are both offences, and we will take stern action on such matters. Such comments send wrong signals to the people. Anybody should not misuse the freedom of expression," DIG added. Reportedly, Vara Prasad had confronted a YSRCP leader and tried to stop his sand lorries at Muni Koodali area. Thereafter, the police called him on the pretext of enquiry into the case.

Vara Prasad, who belongs to Vedullapalle village, was called to Sita Nagaram police station on July 20 for enquiry. "I enquired about the incident that took place yesterday in the Sitanagaram police station limits, in Rajahmundry Urban district range. Sitanagaram SI Shaik Feroz Shah had called on Vara Prasad for an enquiry into a case, beaten and injured him, tonsured his head and moustache," said DIG Rao in an earlier statement on July 21.

The Director-General of Police had then conducted an inquiry into the incident and suspended one sub-inspector and two constables in connection with the case. A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act had been filed in the matter.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 22 had also instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible and had asked for details on the case. (ANI)