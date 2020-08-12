Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Life Heroes: heading into disaster, in the service of others

Growing up in Indonesia in the shadow of an active volcano, Agus Haryono has witnessed the deadly risks of living in a disaster-prone region. This prompted him to join the country’s Search and Rescue Agency, in the hope of saving lives, when disaster strikes.

UN News | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:58 IST
Real Life Heroes: heading into disaster, in the service of others
Mr Haryono shares his story as part of the #RealLifeHeroes campaign, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), ahead of this year’s World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Mr Haryono was born in Klaten, a small town in Central Java, near Mount Merapi. Many people live on the flanks of the mountain, even though it is the most active volcano in the country, and has claimed many lives during its frequent eruptions.

INSARAGAgus Haryono, International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) member from Basarnas, Indonesia.

Mr Haryono shares his story as part of the #RealLifeHeroes campaign, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), ahead of this year's World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August.

"When I was young, I dreamed of being a soldier, because I thought that soldiers are tough, brave and loyal. Because of my poor eyesight, I had to give up that dream, and instead joined the Ministry of Transport after graduating from college. Whilst there, I found out about maritime search and rescue (SAR) and realized that saving the lives of others is a very noble profession. Rescuers would fight to save people they don't know and even sacrifice themselves in the attempt. Today, I'm the Deputy Director of Search and Rescue at Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency.

Living in the 'ring of fire'

Growing up in Klaten, disaster is something usual for me. The threats to my hometown don't only come from Mt Merapi, but also from earthquakes. Situated in "the ring of fire", an area of the Pacific Ocean Basin which sees many earthquakes and volcanoes, Indonesia is a disaster-prone country. The Search and Rescue Agency was set up in 1972, the year I was born, to provide 24-hour assistance, in case of aviation and maritime accidents, natural disasters as well as other life-threatening situations.

INSARAGAgus Haryono, International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) member from Basarnas, Indonesia.

The most shocking earthquake to hit my region struck on May 27, 2006, claiming some 5,800 lives, and causing severe damages to buildings. Another shocking volcanic strike on October 26, 2010, when Mount Merapi erupted, killing around 353 of Klaten's inhabitants. I saw with my own eyes how such a catastrophe can change someone's life, the desperation and hopelessness when family members and property are lost. At these moments, they need the assistance and care of others to rise up again.

Working as a humanitarian has taught me about caring, empathy, cooperation, and brotherhood, regardless of race and nationality. I'm 47 now, which might sound too old to be a rescuer, but what matters is having a strong spirit, and the will to give the best service to other people who are in the need of assistance, particularly, those whose lives are in imminent danger.

Saving lives is not a matter of heroism, it is about our commitment to humanity, and making an effort to give back, and giving others the opportunity to live their lives. There is no happier moment than when you can return someone to their family, alive.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Aug 12 PT Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the coun...

Rawat criticises Uttarakhand govt for not visiting rain-hit villages in Pithoragarh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday criticised the state government for not visiting the rain-hit villages here and said they reminded him of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. A series of cloudbursts in the Bangapani sub-d...

Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate

In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Dona...

IYC protests near Javadekar's residence over EIA draft

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Wednesday protested near the residence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020. The protestors were detained by police.A member of IYC said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020