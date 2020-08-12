Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm. NATION DEL9 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 60,963 fresh cases take India's tally to 23,29,638 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

MDS3 KA-LD VIOLENCE Bengaluru violence: 3 killed after police open fire to quell rampaging mob Bengaluru: At least three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence. DEL11 RJ-GEHLOT Natural for MLAs to be upset, need to bear to save democracy: Gehlot Jaisalmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said resentment among the Congress MLAs lodged in hotels for a month since the crisis broke out was natural but he has exhorted the legislators to "bear it" to save democracy.

DEL12 BIZ-PM-TAX PLATFORM PM to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers on Thursday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a platform for honouring the country's honest taxpayers on Thursday. MDS2 KA-BUS-FIRE Five killed as bus catches fire in Karnataka Bengaluru: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Bengaluru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning.

DEL2 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Terrorist gunned down, soldier killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: An unidentified militant and a soldier were killed, while another jawan was injured in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said here. BOM3 CG-NAXALS-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces Raipur: Four Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Wednesday morning, police said.

DEL18 AVI-PLANE CRASH-AAIB AAIB chief says too premature to make initial assessment of Kozhikode plane crash New Delhi: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief Aurobindo Handa has said that evidence is being collected for carrying out a formal probe into the Air India Express plane crash and it was too premature to make an initial assessment of the incident. LEGAL LGD2 VIRUS-SC-TUNNELS COVID-19: SC seeks response from Centre on plea to ban disinfection tunnels New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a PIL seeking an immediate ban on use, installation, production and advertisement of disinfectant tunnels set up to curb the spread of coronavirus.

FOREIGN FGN11 US-BIDEN-2NDLD HARRIS Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as running mate Washington: Joe Biden has picked Indian-origin Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate, recognising the crucial role Black voters could play in his determined bid to defeat President Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-TRUMP-LD HARRIS Surprised that Biden picked 'disrespectful' Kamala Harris as running mate, says Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump said he is surprised that his Democratic Party challenger for the presidential elections Joe Biden has named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate despite knowing how "nasty" and "disrespectful" she has been towards him. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 HARRIS-BIDEN-OBAMA Harris' experience, Obama's advice make Biden choose Indian-origin senator his running VP mate Washington: Joe Biden's firm belief in the experience and his extensive discussions with many friends, including former president Barack Obama who served as "a sounding board" over the last three months, helped the Democratic presidential nominee zero-in on Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. FGN20 US-HARRIS-PROFILE Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts Washington: Indian-origin Senator Kamala Devi Harris scripted history when she became the first Black woman to be appointed as running mate by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the November presidential elections.

FGN13 ILO-YOUTH-DEPRESSION One in two youths subject to depression, anxiety, says ILO survey on effects of COVID-19 United Nations: Half of the world's youth population are subject to anxiety or depression-causing circumstances and more than a third are uncertain of their future career prospects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the International Labour Organization. By Yoshita Singh FGN22 VIRUS-AUS-TOLL 21 people succumb to COVID-19 in Aus, toll reaches 352 Melbourne: Australia's death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 350 on Wednesday after it recorded its highest single day spike of 21 new fatalities, while the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 22,127 with 428 fresh infections detected in the country. By Natasha Chaku PTI IJT.