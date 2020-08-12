Left Menu
Goa CM pays tribute to Dayanand Bandodkar on death anniversary

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:21 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawantpaid tribute to the state's first chief minister DayanandBandodkar on the latter's death anniversary at his memorial onMiramar beach on Wednesday

"Paid tributes to Goa's first Chief Minister Late ShriDayanand (Bhausaheb) Bandodkar on his punyatithi. His work andimmense contribution towards the progress of the state and thepeople of Goa is an inspiration for all of us," Sawanttweeted

Bandodkar was Goa's first chief minister who assumedoffice after the state was liberated from Portuguese rule in1961.

