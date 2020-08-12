Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Nursing student jumps off medical college building, injured; kin alleges mental harassment

The nursing student was injured and admitted to the medical college hospital, SP S Anand told PTI. The family members of the victim have alleged that the woman was being mentally harassed for refusing duty in a COVID-19 hospital. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said the family members of the victim are lodging a case in this connection.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:16 IST
UP: Nursing student jumps off medical college building, injured; kin alleges mental harassment

A nursing student was grievously injured after she allegedly jumped off the first floor of the medical college here, police said on Wednesday, while her kin alleged she was facing mental harassment for refusing duty in COVID-19 hospital. The incident occurred at Varun Arjun Medical College on Tuesday. The nursing student was injured and admitted to the medical college hospital, SP S Anand told PTI.

The family members of the victim have alleged that the woman was being mentally harassed for refusing duty in a COVID-19 hospital. An FIR was being lodged on the basis of their complaint, he said. The woman had earlier uploaded a video on social media in which she is purportedly heard saying she had been deployed at a COVID-19 hospital but refused to work there as she does not have health insurance and also demanded a hike in salary.

In the video, she is also heard alleging that she was being mentally harassed. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said the family members of the victim are lodging a case in this connection.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

After 'harassment' by college admin, medical student attempts suicide in UP

A medical college student allegedly tried to commit suicide due to purported harassment by the college administration in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur. I had joined my college in December 2019. During the COVID-19 crisis, we were asked to be ...

Rajasthan a lesson for BJP, its 'horse-trading' politics defeated: Adhir

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said the resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis has dealt a blow to the BJPs horse-trading politics. Describing young leaders such as Sachin Pilot as the futu...

Frenchman who aided Mayan farmers killed in Guatemala

A French aid worker was shot to death on a rural highway in Guatemala, where he had led agricultural projects for indigenous Mayan communities for 20 years. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the killing of Benoit Pierre Amadee Mari...

Iraq military says Turkish drone kills 2 senior commanders

A Turkish drone strike killed two senior Iraqi security officials, Iraqs military said Tuesday, marking the first time that Turkeys operation to root out Kurdish rebels in Iraqs north produced fatalities among high-ranking Iraqi personnel. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020