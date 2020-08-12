Left Menu
Sanjay Raut should apologise for his statement in Sushant case: Niraj Kumar Singh's lawyer

Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has 48 hours to apologise for his recent statements in connection with the actor's death case.

Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has 48 hours to apologise for his recent statements in connection with the actor's death case. "His (Sushant's) case is being investigated but people do not want the truth to be revealed. Sanjay Raut should not take the support of any such thing which indicates that the direction of the investigation is being diverted," said Jha.

"If due to any political pressure or any other reason he has delivered some controversial statement, he should apologise within 48 hours so we won't take any action further (against him). Everyone makes mistakes hence we have sent him a notice first," he added. Jha's remarks came after Raut alleged that the relation between the late actor and his father were strained and had also accused the Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) of acting like the spokesperson of the party.

Meanwhile, Bihar's DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday alleged that Raut had used "unparliamentary language" for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea's plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday. Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the matter. (ANI)

