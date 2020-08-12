Left Menu
Development News Edition

IES records slight improvement in safety compliance in private sector

Inspector General Aggy Moiloa on Tuesday said the private sector has registered an improvement of one percentage point to 58%, while the public sector recorded a decline of 2%, bringing it to 45%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:34 IST
IES records slight improvement in safety compliance in private sector
“There was more than 533 prohibition notices served over this period, with a further 3 077 notices served overall,” Moiloa said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) has recorded a slight improvement in safety compliance in the private sector, while the government sector has seen a slight decline.

Inspector General Aggy Moiloa on Tuesday said the private sector has registered an improvement of one percentage point to 58%, while the public sector recorded a decline of 2%, bringing it to 45%.

"What should be noted is that the compliance rate for the general industry sector has been relatively constant at 57%, with very little variance… while the government sector, similarly, has been at a very low compliance rate of 47% over the same period… with very little variance.

"There was more than 533 prohibition notices served over this period, with a further 3 077 notices served overall," Moiloa said.

The figures come at the time when the department has noted increased claims to the Compensation Fund (CF) and has upped the ante in paying outstanding Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) lockdown benefits.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the department said, has also worked hard to limit the number of retrenchments and has repurposed its operations in anticipation of a jobs bloodbath.

A total of 4 433 inspections have been carried out in the private sector since 27 March 2020 to date, including 385 prohibitions notices served, 470 notices of improvements and 1 445 contraventions.

Moiloa said most notices have been served in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Western Cape.

In the public sector, Moiloa said out of 1 138 inspections, only 516 were compliant, while 622 were non-compliant.

"In the period, 148 prohibitions, 122 improvement notices and 507 contraventions notices were served. Cumulatively, 5 571 inspections have been conducted, with 3 070 compliant and 2 500 non-compliant – which is a cause for concern.

"We believe that all workplaces need to take extra care to ensure healthy and safe environments, especially with the pandemic upon us. The slight improvement is a positive step and we urge accelerated improvements in compliance," said Moiloa.

Prohibition notices

The manufacturing sector has had the biggest number of prohibitions at 43, followed by 33 in the hospitality industry, 17 in the construction industry, 15 in iron and steel, 14 in agriculture and forestry, nine in the financial industries, including call centres, as well as eight in the food and beverage industries.

In the public sector, the Post Office has been slated for leading in prohibition with 20 notices, followed by the Police with 19 notices, Education 18, municipalities 17, Justice and Constitutional Development 15, Home Affairs nine, whilst both Health and Community Services had 16 notices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

After 'harassment' by college admin, medical student attempts suicide in UP

A medical college student allegedly tried to commit suicide due to purported harassment by the college administration in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur. I had joined my college in December 2019. During the COVID-19 crisis, we were asked to be ...

Rajasthan a lesson for BJP, its 'horse-trading' politics defeated: Adhir

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said the resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis has dealt a blow to the BJPs horse-trading politics. Describing young leaders such as Sachin Pilot as the futu...

Frenchman who aided Mayan farmers killed in Guatemala

A French aid worker was shot to death on a rural highway in Guatemala, where he had led agricultural projects for indigenous Mayan communities for 20 years. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the killing of Benoit Pierre Amadee Mari...

Iraq military says Turkish drone kills 2 senior commanders

A Turkish drone strike killed two senior Iraqi security officials, Iraqs military said Tuesday, marking the first time that Turkeys operation to root out Kurdish rebels in Iraqs north produced fatalities among high-ranking Iraqi personnel. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020