Security intensified in Jammu ahead of I-Day, quick response teams deployed

As a measure of multi-tier security, police have deployed additional Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in Jammu city to deal with any situation, he said. The main function in Jammu will be held at Mini Stadium Parade, which was sealed as part of security arrangements even as the Union Territory administration has decided to allow only a few hundred people to attend the celebration due to a spike in coronavirus cases, the official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:57 IST
Security has been intensified across the Jammu region with increased checking and patrolling ahead of Independence Day celebrations , a police official said on Wednesday. As a measure of multi-tier security, police have deployed additional Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in Jammu city to deal with any situation, he said.

The main function in Jammu will be held at Mini Stadium Parade, which was sealed as part of security arrangements even as the Union Territory administration has decided to allow only a few hundred people to attend the celebration due to a spike in coronavirus cases, the official said. Besides intensifying checking of vehicles, especially along the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said the police have also built a mobile app to keep a record of all truck drivers and their helpers moving in and out of the Union Territory to stop ferrying of terrorists and smuggling of weapons.

Border grid security has been tightened further and all border roads are being kept under a strict watch, he said. "Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed and assigned the task of intensified checking and area domination patrolling round-the-clock," the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Shridhar Patil said adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that Independence Day passes off peacefully. He said special arrangements have been put in place around the venue of the main function and sought the cooperation of the people in maintaining peace.

"The people are appealed to inform police if they find anything suspicious so that timely action is taken," the officer said and asked them to celebrate Independence day at their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic and follow the social distancing norms. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations with the deputy commissioners concerned, officials said, adding the functions would not include cultural programmes and the number of contingents for march past would also be curtailed in view COVID-19 protocol.  COVID warriors will be felicitated during the functions, the officials said.



