Bulandshahr accident: Over 15 motorcycles brought to police station, owners questioned

Over 15 motorcycles were brought to a police station here on Wednesday and their owners questioned over the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was visiting home from the US, in a Bulandshahr road accident, police said. The information has also been sought on all Bullet motorcycles registered in the district from the assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), they added.

The police said 15-20 bike owners were questioned. The woman, Sudiksha Bhati, died Monday morning near Aurangabad when she was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her younger brother. She was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at the Babson College, Massachusetts (US), and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

Her family has alleged that the accident happened because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her. In a purported video that has surfaced on social media, Bhati's brother said, "We were on a motorcycle at a speed of 30 km per hour. The men on the Bullet were riding near us and applied brakes on their vehicle suddenly...The Bullet had 'Jat Boys' inscribed on its number plate and its number started with UP-13." The Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police has constituted a three-member SIT, led by Circle Officer (city) Diksha Singh, to probe the matter.

The district police has filed an FIR against two unidentified people on the basis of a complaint by Sudiksha's father Jitendra Bhati.