Home Minister Amit Shah conveys greetings on International Youth Day
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday conveyed greetings on the occasion of the International Youth Day and said the greatest strength of any nation is its youth. In a series of tweets, Shah said the Narendra Modi government with its initiatives like Skill India, Start-Up India and Make in India, and decisions on National Education Policy is creating an ecosystem to unlock the immense potential of the country's youth.
"The greatest strength and asset of any nation is its youth. India is truly blessed to have a youth power filled with tremendous ambitions and skills," he said. The home minister said skilled and enthused youth have the power to make the best of the opportunities on their way.
"I am sure the youth will continue to strive towards Prime Minister Modi's vision of a New India," he said..
