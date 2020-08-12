Left Menu
Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BOM6 GJ-HOSPITAL-FIRE Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Guj, patients shifted to safety Bodeli: A fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward of a two-storey hospital in Bodeli town of Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:04 IST
Top stories from western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MH-RAJASTHAN-SENA Defeat of 'political perversity' in Rajasthan, says Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said failure of 'Operation Lotus' in Rajasthan was the defeat of "political perversity", days after a meeting between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an amicable resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis. .

BOM3 CG-NAXALS-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces Raipur: Four Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Wednesday morning, police said. . BOM6 GJ-HOSPITAL-FIRE Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Guj, patients shifted to safety Bodeli: A fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward of a two-storey hospital in Bodeli town of Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on Wednesday morning, an official said. .

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-GRANDNEPHEW We don't give any importance to what Parth says: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he gives "absolutely no importance" to his grand-nephew Parth Pawar's recent demand for a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. . BOM4 MH-DAHI HANDI-CELEBRATION COVID-19 pandemic casts shadow on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations Mumbai: The grim shadow of COVID-19 crisis was visible on Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday as mandals opted for low-key celebration..

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Outspoken ice cream maker Ben and Jerry's turns fire on UK migration rhetoric

The British government has become embroiled in an unlikely row with ice cream maker Ben and Jerrys over its approach to migrants arriving by boat from France, after the brand criticised ministers increasingly bellicose rhetoric. More than 5...

UK govt, Ben & Jerry's in spat over treatment of migrants

Relations between the British government and ice cream maker Ben Jerrys chilled Wednesday in a spat over the treatment of migrants. The feud began Tuesday when the Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britains interior minister,...

23 players including Bombardier, Alstom attend meeting on running private trains: Railways

New Delhi, Aug 12 PT As many as 23 firms including Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens and GMR have shown interest in running private trains in the country and attended a pre-application meeting Wednesday as a first step, the Railways said. Other...

Competitive industry needed to make India 'Atmanirbhar': Prabhu

Domestic industry must become more competitive and help the country become Atmanirbhar, former union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday. Prabhu, who is Indias Sherpa at G20, also said most countries are adopting protectionist polici...
