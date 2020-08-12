Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MH-RAJASTHAN-SENA Defeat of 'political perversity' in Rajasthan, says Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said failure of 'Operation Lotus' in Rajasthan was the defeat of "political perversity", days after a meeting between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an amicable resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis. .

BOM3 CG-NAXALS-ENCOUNTER C'garh: Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces Raipur: Four Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Wednesday morning, police said. . BOM6 GJ-HOSPITAL-FIRE Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Guj, patients shifted to safety Bodeli: A fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward of a two-storey hospital in Bodeli town of Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on Wednesday morning, an official said. .

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-GRANDNEPHEW We don't give any importance to what Parth says: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he gives "absolutely no importance" to his grand-nephew Parth Pawar's recent demand for a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. . BOM4 MH-DAHI HANDI-CELEBRATION COVID-19 pandemic casts shadow on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations Mumbai: The grim shadow of COVID-19 crisis was visible on Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday as mandals opted for low-key celebration..