Five killed as bus catches fire in Karnataka

At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. The deceased have not been identified, he said, adding a few others have been hospitalised. He suspected that the vehicle was parked by the road side when it caught fire.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:20 IST
At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. According to police sources, there were 32 people in the vehicle.

"Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am.The bus was on the way from Vijayapura to Bengaluru," a police officer said. The deceased have not been identified, he said, adding a few others have been hospitalised.

He suspected that the vehicle was parked by the road side when it caught fire. The reason behind the fire is not known.

