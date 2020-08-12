Odisha relaxes shutdown norms for few hours on Independence Day
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:03 IST
The Odisha government on Wednesday slightly modified its earlier order on weekend shutdown in four districts and relaxed norms to allow people to unfurl the National Flag on August 15. The fresh notification said that people can unfurl the National Flag in the four districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati and Cuttack and Rourkela city till 11 am on Independence Day.
The government through a notification on July 31 had imposed weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As August 15 falls on Saturday, the government allowed people to unfurl National Flag on their premises subject to the condition that not more than 10 persons should congregate at any place and safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitation and others be duly maintained.
All other conditions contained in July 31 order and subsequent amendments made shall remain unchanged, the notification signed by chief secretary A K Tripathy said..
