Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 Pak migrants' deaths in Jodhpur: Will order any kind of inquiry, says Gehlot

He also interacted with president of Seemant Lok Sangthan Hindu Singh Sodha and discussed the problems of people residing in the area. The 11 family members, including five children, were found dead on Sunday morning inside the hut they lived in at Lodta village of Dechu area.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:27 IST
11 Pak migrants' deaths in Jodhpur: Will order any kind of inquiry, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he will order any kind of inquiry into the death of 11 members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants at a village in Jodhpur. Gehlot paid floral tributes to the deceased at Lodta village and offered his condolences.

BJP national vice president and in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan Avinash Rai Khanna has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the case. He said the matter should be thoroughly investigated and if anyone is found guilty in the case, strict action should be taken.

Chief Minister Gehlot met the relatives of the deceased and assured them all possible assistance. "I am with you in this grief and understand your problems. I know you all have come here because it was difficult in Pakistan. I wish that you live here happily and flourish," he said.

"Police are investigating the case and the truth will come out. If you want any other kind of inquiry, it will be done," Gehlot added. He also interacted with president of Seemant Lok Sangthan Hindu Singh Sodha and discussed the problems of people residing in the area.

The 11 family members, including five children, were found dead on Sunday morning inside the hut they lived in at Lodta village of Dechu area. The autopsies indicated the consumption of a poisonous substance, police had said on Monday, pointing at the possibility of a mass suicide. A note found at the spot alleged threats from the relatives of the wives of two members of the family and harassment by police.

Kewal Ram, 35, told police that he spent the night in the fields, where he had gone to guard the crops, and came home in the morning to find everyone dead. Based on his complaint, police detained his wife and some other people for interrogation. A preliminary investigation indicated a dispute between the victims and the families of the wives of two brothers — Kewal Ram and Ravi.

The family came from Pakistan's Sindh in 2015 on a long-term visa. For the past six months, the family members were living on the farm which they had hired for cultivation. Police had found chemicals and injection vials at the shack, leading to suspicion that some poisonous substance may have been administered to the family. Two of the victims, Laxmi and Priya, are said to be nurses, the police had said, adding that their signatures appear on the note.

The victims included Budharam Bhil (75), his wife Antara Devi, their son Ravi (31) and daughters Jiya (25) and Suman (22). Another 40-year-old woman and five children were also among the dead..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally breaches 2.50 lakh mark with 9,597 cases in a day. 93 deaths takes toll to 2296: Government bulletin.

Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally breaches 2.50 lakh mark with 9,597 cases in a day. 93 deaths takes toll to 2296 Government bulletin....

Economic clout makes China tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex accused former officials of involvement in bribes....

Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lay strewn on deserted roads in Pulakeshinagar here as the area resembled a war zone on Wednesday after an unruly mob went on a rampage. The house of Congress MLA Akha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020