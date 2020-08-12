Union Minister Pralhad Joshi appeals to religious leaders to condemn Bengaluru violence

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the violence in Bengaluru over a social media post on Tuesday night and appealed to religious leaders to condemn it too. "The violence that took place in Bengaluru yesterday is highly condemnable. Some people took law into their own hands under the pretext of hurt religious sentiments. No one is above the law. If someone's religious sentiments are hurt then they should go and file a police complaint. I request all concerned religious leaders to strongly condemn this," Joshi said.

He further added, "I have had a detailed discussion with the home minister of Karnataka and have requested him to take stern action against the culprits." At least three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a social media post allegedly made by a Congress MLA's nephew Naveen.

A total of 146 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Accused Naveen has also been arrested. (ANI)