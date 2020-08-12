Left Menu
Development News Edition

"It was the public's fault, not of the police", says Sharif, eyewitness of attack on DJ Halli police station

It was the public's fault and not that of the police forces, said Sharif, an eye-witness to DJ Halli police station's vandalisation, a member of the Civil Defense group on Wednesday in connection with the Bengaluru violence on Tuesday night.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:16 IST
"It was the public's fault, not of the police", says Sharif, eyewitness of attack on DJ Halli police station
Sharif, member of the Civil Defence and eyewitness of the attack on DJ Halli police station talking to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

It was the public's fault and not that of the police forces, said Sharif, an eye-witness to DJ Halli police station's vandalisation, a member of the Civil Defense group on Wednesday in connection with the Bengaluru violence on Tuesday night. Sharif, who had come to record his statement with the police in connection with the incident, told reporters that a mob had surrounded the police station and attacked it from all sides.

"We are from Civil Defence and had come to protect the police. People were pelting stones (at the police station), it was the public's fault, there is no fault of the police. I am from DJ Halli, this (police station) is like my temple, my masjid," Sharif said. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries.

110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. The residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Economic clout makes China a tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the country, and they attended a pre-application ...

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch likely to be seen as a villain or cop

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen The future of is movie is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its developme...

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby scraps general admission for 2020 amid COVID-19

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in front of a significantly reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Wednesday. According to the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020